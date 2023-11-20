HARRY POTTER Floating Buckbeak

The fantasy world of Harry Potter comes to life with this model as you discover the new construction principle of tensegrity A chained Buckbeak that would like to stand out flight gives life to an optical illusion to be built! By the effect of tension the hippogriff seems to float in the air. A playful experience with a surprising effect, to have fun building and inventing possible solutions and game scenarios with the famous character of Harry Potter. In attaching the chains to the structure supporting Buckbeak, you can experience how tension works with gravity so that the Hippogriff appears to float in mid air.

Now you can assemble, create and bring to life your very own Buckbeak

