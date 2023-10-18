Pukka Christmas Dinner Pie

Tender pieces of chicken, chipolata sausages, pork stuffing balls, carrots, smoked bacon and rich chicken gravy, in a light puff pastry case. The Trussell Trust, Stop UK Hunger 10p donation from every pie sold* *For each pie sold. 10p will be paid to The Trussell Trust (charity numbers: 1110522 and SC044246) Who hides in the bakery at christmas? A mince spy

The most wonderful time of the year just got better… you can now get Christmas dinner in a pie. Tender pieces of chicken, chipolata sausages, pork stuffing balls, carrots, smoked bacon and rich chicken gravy, in a light puff pastry case. For a pie with full-on flavour and crisp, flaky, golden puff pastry our Christmas Dinner Pie is a winner every mealtime this festive season. By tucking into this festive favourite, you’ll also be making a positive impact on the lives of families in need during the festive season, with 10p from the sale of each pie supporting the Trussell Trust's mission of tackling food poverty and ensuring that no one goes hungry. Packed with the Pukka full-on flavour promise and made with our signature 144 layers of golden puff pastry each Pukka pie is as delicious as the next. Our light, crispy pastry and hearty fillings are perfect accompanied with chips, buttery mash, or enjoy your pie with a side of steamed vegetables. The Pukka full-on flavour promise guarantees there’s a recipe to suit everyone. From hungry teens and busy families wanting a quick air fryer* meal, or for a sit down family dinner with a flavour for everyone, there’s nothing quite like a Pukka pie. We’re proud to make pies that are distinctively Pukka, and with our tasty, honest, feel-good food, we put smiles on faces at dinner tables, football games and local chippies. But that’s not all … At Pukka we’re committed to working towards a more sustainable future, as well as having a positive impact on our community. All our packaging is sourced from sustainable sources and is 100% recyclable. Please help us make a difference by recycling our packaging. At Pukka we’re also working hard to prevent food waste, did you know all our pies are freezable? There’s nothing worse than a wasted Pukka so freeze yours to reduce food waste. We’re doing our bit supporting charities and sustainable energy sourcing programs so no Pukka pie goes to landfill. * As air fryer cooking times vary across manufacturers and models, we are not able to recommend a cooking time. Please refer to your air fryer manufacturer instructions for cooking guidelines

Pukka is an independent, family company, still based where it all began in the centre of the UK. With a passion for pies and savoury pastry, chilled and frozen, we are proud to be the UK's number one pie brand*. Our story of baking great tasting, quality food for people, whatever it takes, at the game, at home and on the go, dates back to when we started baking and making pies in 1963, encased in our signature 144 layers of golden pastry. ..and still today we continue to deliver distinctly Pukka full on flavour. *IRI 52wk Chilled Pie Brands Value sales data to 14.5.23

144 layers of crisp, golden, flaky puff pastry. Full-on flavour fillings. Sage & Onion Stuffing Chipolata sausage Tender chicken Family owned & distinctly Pukka, our pies are hearty, warming and tasty. Proudly made at our home in Leicestershire.

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Chicken (8.5%) [contains: Chicken, Modified Maize, Starch, Salt], Pork Sausage (5.5%) (contains: Pork, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour), Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Rind, Beef Collagen Casing, Wheat Starch, Stabiliser: Sodium Triphosphate; Spices, Wheat Protein, Flavouring: Spice Extracts), Pork Stuffing Balls (5.5%) (contains: Pork, Water, Onion, Kibbled Onion, Pea Fibre, Bread Rusk (Wheat Flour), Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Herbs, Salt, Onion Powder, Ground White Pepper), Carrot (4.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Smoked Diced Bacon (1.5%), Chicken Stock (1.5%), Salt, Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Roast Chicken Flavour, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, White Pepper

Allergy Information