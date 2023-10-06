We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 800g (Serves 6)

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 800g (Serves 6)

£6.00

£0.75/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
774kJ
185kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
9.4g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.98g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 430kJ / 103kcal

Sliced potatoes in a milk, cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
Our chefs use British potatoes in our rich and decadent potato dauphinoise. The potatoes are cooked slowly in a silky and creamy garlic infused sauce for maximum flavour. A scattering of tangy mature Cheddar cheese gives the dish a crisp golden topping.Silky and Creamy made with British potatoes & a scattering of mature Cheddar cheese This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (8%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

800g e

