Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 800g (Serves 6)

Sliced potatoes in a milk, cream and garlic sauce, topped with mature Cheddar cheese.

Our chefs use British potatoes in our rich and decadent potato dauphinoise. The potatoes are cooked slowly in a silky and creamy garlic infused sauce for maximum flavour. A scattering of tangy mature Cheddar cheese gives the dish a crisp golden topping. Silky and Creamy made with British potatoes & a scattering of mature Cheddar cheese

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk) (8%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Butter (Milk), Salt, Nutmeg, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

800g e