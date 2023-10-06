Tesco Finest Pate Kilner Selection 3 x 125g (Serves 9)
£11.00
£2.93/100g
Net Contents
- Energy
- 395kJ
-
- 95kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.7g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.4g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.48g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (35%), Cranberry, Red Wine and Port Glaze (20%) [Water, Cranberries, Merlot Red Wine, Sugar, Port, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectins), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Tapioca Starch, Armagnac Brandy (3%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (42g)
|Energy
|939kJ / 226kcal
|395kJ / 95kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.2g
|3.9g
|Salt
|1.14g
|0.48g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 221kJ
-
- 53kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.7g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.43g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Shallot and Red Wine Chutney Jelly (20%) [Water, Shallot, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Port, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Amidated Pectin), Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Dextrose, Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Roasted Mushroom (13%) [White Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Wild Mushroom Mix (6%) [Fairy Ring Mushroom, Chanterelle Mushroom, Black Mushroom, White Mushroom], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Tarragon, Thyme, Rosemary, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Potato, Nutmeg, Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (42g)
|Energy
|527kJ / 127kcal
|221kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|3.7g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.02g
|0.43g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 400kJ
-
- 96kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.7g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.68g
- 11%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (28%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Chorizo (11%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Butter (Milk), Pork Fat, Shallot, White Wine, Smoked Red Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Manchego Full Fat Hard Cheese (Ewes Milk) (2%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese [Grana Padano Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Salt, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Apple Juice, Spices, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Thyme, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Dextrose.
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (42g)
|Energy
|952kJ / 230kcal
|400kJ / 96kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|9.9g
|4.2g
|Salt
|1.63g
|0.68g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
