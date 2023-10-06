We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Pate Kilner Selection 3 x 125g (Serves 9)

Tesco Finest Pate Kilner Selection 3 x 125g (Serves 9)

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 - 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45.

Pork liver and chorizo pâté topped with Manchego full fat hard cheese and Grana Padano medium fat hard cheese. A medium coarse oven roasted mushroom pâté topped with shallot and red wine chutney. A duck liver, pork fat and Armagnac brandy parfait topped with a cranberry, red wine and port glaze.
Enjoy a choice of three smooth and rich pâtés: pork and chorizo, topped with creamy Manchego cheese; mushroom pâté with shallots and red wine; and duck liver and Armagnac brandy parfait, topped with cranberry, red wine and pork glaze. Serves 9.This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 375G

Net Contents

3 x 125g e (375g)

1/3 of a jar
Energy
395kJ
95kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 939kJ / 226kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck Liver (35%), Cranberry, Red Wine and Port Glaze (20%) [Water, Cranberries, Merlot Red Wine, Sugar, Port, Pork Gelatine, Concentrated Orange Juice, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum, Pectins), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon], Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Tapioca Starch, Armagnac Brandy (3%), Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (42g)
Energy939kJ / 226kcal395kJ / 95kcal
Fat16.0g6.7g
Saturates8.1g3.4g
Carbohydrate11.0g4.6g
Sugars5.8g2.4g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein9.2g3.9g
Salt1.14g0.48g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

