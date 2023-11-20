We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Traitors

GOLIATH The Traitors Game
You must use your wits.Inspired by your favourite elements of the show, one of the players is appointed a Traitor and all Faithfuls and Traitor alike must go on missions to earn gold for the prize fund.The Traitor will play to earn the right to murder at night, and all the Faithfuls must try and banish at the round table. The two players with the most gold will compete for the prize fund.Will they split the fund? Or try and take it for themselves?
The Traitors © idtv Film & Video Productions BV and RTL Netherlands, 2023. Licensed by All3Media International Ltd.BBC and the BBC logo are trade marks of the British Broadcasting Corporation and are used under licence. Logo © BBC 1996. 2023 the Traitors - Boardgame is developed by Identity Games International BV, Rotterdam, the Netherlands.Colors and content may vary.© 2023 Goliath
Get Them Before They Get YouThe Official Board GamePlayers 4 - 6As seen on the BBCGameplay 60-90 min

Lower age limit

12 Years

