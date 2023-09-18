We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Halloween Cupcakes

Tesco 2 Halloween Cupcakes

£1.50

£0.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cupcake
Energy
1114kJ
266kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.2g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.8g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856kJ / 444kcal

2 Chocolate sponge cakes with a chocolate flavoured sauce centre, topped with chocolate flavoured frosting, sugar decoration and white chocolate drizzle.
2 Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate centre and chocolate frosting, white chocolate drizzle and sugar decoration.With a chocolate centre Chocolate cupcakes with frosting, drizzle and sugar decorations

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (39%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Palm Oil, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Trehalose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Trehalose is a source of glucose

Number of uses

2 Servings

