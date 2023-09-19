We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Thai Inspired Chicken and Veg Mix Traybake 866g

Tesco Thai Inspired Chicken and Veg Mix Traybake 866g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.00

£7.90/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1351kJ
324kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
20.2g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.00g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 689kJ / 165kcal

Marinated chicken thigh strips in a coconut and lemongrass sauce with red peppers, spring onion and baby corn.
Rich & Aromatic Marinated chicken thighs with peppers, spring onion, baby corn and red chillies TRAYBAKE
Pack size: 866G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (57%), Green Thai Inspired Sauce [Water, Coconut Extract, Onion, Lemongrass, Ginger Purée, Lime Juice, Spinach, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Demerara Sugar, Salt, Soya Bean, Green Chilli, Rice Vinegar, Lime Leaf, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirit Vinegar, Paprika], Red Pepper, Spring Onion, Babycorn, Rapeseed Oil, White Sugar, Maize Starch, Water, Maltodextrin, Coriander, Red Chilli, Coconut Extract, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Rice Vinegar, Lime Zest, Lime Leaves, Salt, Ginger Purée, Cumin Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Purée, Turmeric, Ginger, Concentrated Lime Juice, Fenugreek, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Citrus Fibre, Lemongrass Purée, Chilli, Allspice, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

866g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here