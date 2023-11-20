We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

5 Second Rule Mini Harry Potter

Har MIni 5 Second Rule Game
How well do you know the Wizarding World? Do you know every nook and cranny of the Hogwarts Castle, every spell and every potion ingredient? It seems like it would be easy to name 3 Hogwarts Students - but can you do it under the pressure of 5 seconds? Time runs out fast, so just say what comes to mind and risk ridiculous answers slipping out! Pass cards or get a new question by using the Protego or Transfiguration cards! Do you have what it takes to conjure up 3 correct answers under the pressure of 5 seconds? 5 Second Rule Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition includes 180 spell-binding questions on 90 cards, 6 Protego and 6 Transfiguration cards, 1 5-second spiral timer, and rules - all conveniently packed in a travel-ready tube for fun on the go!
Grab a card, read the question, then start the timer! Players only have 5 seconds to name 3 answers to the question—resulting in hilarious goofs, silly answers, and lots of laughter!This Harry Potter-themed game is perfect for fans of all ages with at least 2 people, ages 8 and up! A great addition to any party or family game night!5 Second Rule Mini Tubes comes in convenient tubes so you can take the game with you to sleepovers, holidays, road trips, and more! Everything packs neatly inside between plays for easy travel and storage.

