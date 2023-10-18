We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Crushie Fluffies Assortment
image 1 of Crushie Fluffies Assortmentimage 2 of Crushie Fluffies Assortmentimage 3 of Crushie Fluffies Assortmentimage 4 of Crushie Fluffies Assortmentimage 5 of Crushie Fluffies Assortment

Crushie Fluffies Assortment

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Crushie Fluffies Assortment
Crushie Fluffies is a one-of-a-kind plush toy that combines everything you love about soft and cuddly toys, with a unique and interactive sensory-driven element. Transforming from crunchy to cuddly, Crushie Fluffies is the ultimate unboxing experience. Available in 12 different characters: Quincey Quokka, Nicky Narwhal, Poppy Platypus, Olly Octopus, Laney Lemur, and Harry Hedgehog,Katy Koala, Peggy Pug, Ally Axolotl, Sammy Sloth, Ruby Red Panda, and Brady Bat, plus an ultra rare collectible character to be on the lookout for! Crush, cuddle and collect them all! Appropriate for ages 3+
Crushie Fluffies is a one-of-a-kind plush toy that combines everything you love about soft and cuddly toys, with a unique and interactive sensory-driven element. Transforming from crunchy to cuddly, Crushie Fluffies is the ultimate unboxing experience. Surprise packaging! Which one will you get? Crush, cuddle and collect them all! Appropriate for ages 3+
Available in 12 adorable characters: Quincey Quokka, Nicky Narwhal, Poppy Platypus, Olly Octopus, Laney Lemur, Harry Hedgehog, Katy Koala, Peggy Pug, Ally Axolotl, Sammy Sloth, Ruby Red Panda, and Brady Bat, and an additional rare collectible character.
Unbox your bestie! Includes 1 cuddly cute animal plush toy inside a popsicle-shaped packaging.Unique interactive sensory plush experience. Crush the plush and feel it transform from solid to soft!Surprise packaging! Which one will you get? Crush, cuddle and collect them all!

Preparation and Usage

Unbox your bestie! Includes 1 cuddly cute animal plush toy inside a popsicle-shaped packaging. Crush the plush and feel it transform from solid to soft! Crush, cuddle and collect them all!

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

99 Years

View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here