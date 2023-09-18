We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of COSTA GINGERBREAD LATTE DUO
image 1 of COSTA GINGERBREAD LATTE DUOimage 2 of COSTA GINGERBREAD LATTE DUO

COSTA GINGERBREAD LATTE DUO

No ratings yet
Write a review

£15.00

£15.00/each

COSTA GINGERBREAD LATTE DUO
The perfect festive gift for Costa Coffee lovers this Christmas - a great present for couples to share
This pair of elegant Costa Coffee latte glasses is paired with delicious Monin gingerbread flavour syrup and Costa stem ginger biscuits. The set is sure to make the perfect festive gift for coffee lovers this Christmas, ideal for creating an indulgent gingerbread latte in the comfort of your own home.
Set includes: 2x Costa latte glassesSet includes: Costa Stem Ginger Biscuits 48g, 1x Monin Gingerbread syrup 5cl

Preparation and Usage

Care Instructions: Wash glasses in warm soapy water before first use. Not suitable for microwave or dishwasher use.Storage: Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.

View all Food & Drink Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here