NIVEA FEEL SPECIAL GIFT

£12.00

£12.00/each

Nivea Feel Special Skincare Gift Set
Show you care with this gorgeous NIVEA Feel Special gift set. This set has everything you need for a pamper night-in, to keep skin feeling nourished and cared for, along with an eye mask and fun keepsake popcorn tin. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Good Morning Skin Refreshing Face Mask Normal Skin 2 x 7.5ml, provides skin with instant freshness and an intense moisture boost. Our NIVEA Overnight Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g/5.5ml, unwind with beauty sleep for your lips, formulated with Lavender Essential Oil, the lip balm provides a calming fragrance & 8 hours of intensive care overnight, leaving lips feeling smooth & moisturised. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body. Plus a fun keepsake popcorn tin and soft eye mask for a peaceful nights sleep.
Individual products may vary visually from image shown.Materials: Outer material 100% recycled satin polyester, thread 100% polyester, filling 100% PP cotton with 100% elastic strap.Meterials: Tinplate.®=reg. ™. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Complete with a soft eye mask and fun keepsake popcorn tin.Suitable For All Skin TypesVegan Friendly

Good Morning Fresh Skin Refreshing Face Mask Normal Skin: Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Octyldodecanol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tapioca Starch, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Lonone, Parfum, CI 42090, Overnight Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Cetyl Palmitate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Cetearyl Alcohol, Aroma, Lavandula Angustifolial Oil (Lavender Oil), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Linalool, CI 42090, CI 15850, Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum

Please always check the packaging of the products inside.Wash before first use and frequently with warm water.

