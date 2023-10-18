We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Twister Air

This product is available for delivery or collection from 26/10/2023

HASBRO Twister Air Game
No mat? That's right! Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! In this app-enabled Twister game, the party moves onto a player's smart device. This fun party game includes 8 colorful Twister Air bands and a device stand that works for any smartphone or tablet. (Smart device not included.) To get started, download the Twister Air app (free to download—data rates and in-app purchase may apply) and set a smart device in the included stand. Then players put the bands on their wrists and ankles, and they're ready for action! As the music plays, players move their body to match their bands to the colored spots on screen. Reach, swipe, clap, and strike crazy poses. The more spots hit, the higher the score. Earn the most points to win! Or play solo and try to beat a past record. Looking for fun party games? This Twister Air augmented reality app game is an exciting kids party game for game nights. Interactive games make great holiday gifts for families and kids ages 8+. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Android, Google Play, and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google, LLC. Twister and Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.
APP PLAY TWIST ON TWISTER GAME: Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! This app-enabled game is an exciting augmented reality spin on the Twister game. For 1+ players. (Smart device not included)8 COLORFUL BANDS AND DEVICE STAND: Includes 2 sets of 4 stretchy, one-size-fits-most Twister Air bands for ankles and wrists, plus an adjustable stand that holds a smartphone or tablet during play. (Smart device not included)MATCH BANDS TO SPOTS ON SCREEN: Players reach, clap, swipe, and pose to the beat as they scramble to match their wrist and ankle bands to the colored spots on their phone or tablet's screen. Earn points for every spot hitFREE TWISTER AIR APP: Requires the Twister Air app to play. Scan the QR code in the instructions to download and quickly learn how to play, track scores, and more! (Free to download—data rates and in-app purchase may apply)RACK UP POINTS AND WIN: Choose from VS., Teams, and Solo modes. Compete against a friend or team in a shared screen face-off—the side with the most points wins! Or play solo and try to beat a personal bestWATCH AND LAUGH: In this app game, players can laugh out loud as they watch themselves and their opponent while playing. Save favorite moments on a smart device to watch laterFAMILY PARTY GAME FOR ADULTS AND KIDS: Make LOL family memories! This indoor active game brings hilarity to Family Game Night, kids birthday parties, and playdates. It's a fun gift for kids ages 8+

Lower age limit

8 Years

