HASBRO Twister Air Game

No mat? That's right! Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! In this app-enabled Twister game, the party moves onto a player's smart device. This fun party game includes 8 colorful Twister Air bands and a device stand that works for any smartphone or tablet. (Smart device not included.) To get started, download the Twister Air app (free to download—data rates and in-app purchase may apply) and set a smart device in the included stand. Then players put the bands on their wrists and ankles, and they're ready for action! As the music plays, players move their body to match their bands to the colored spots on screen. Reach, swipe, clap, and strike crazy poses. The more spots hit, the higher the score. Earn the most points to win! Or play solo and try to beat a past record. Looking for fun party games? This Twister Air augmented reality app game is an exciting kids party game for game nights. Interactive games make great holiday gifts for families and kids ages 8+. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Android, Google Play, and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google, LLC. Twister and Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

Lower age limit

8 Years