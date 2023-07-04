blu bar Blueberry Sour Razz Disposable Vape 20mg/ml

blu bar Bl/berry Sour Razz Disp Vape 20mg/ml

A blend of blueberry sweetness and tangy raspberry - discover our blueberry sour razz vape.

Pocket size, pre-filled and pre-charged, blu bar is ready to come with you on every adventure. Whatever your tastebuds are saying, we have a flavour to suit you.

blu product disposal - for our complimentary take back service visit blu.com/en-GB/blu-product-disposal

Convenient and easy to use, this pocket-sized device delivers a satisfying vape experience Get 600 puffs per bar (based on average usage data with one second puffs)

Ingredients

Our flavours are made with the following ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Glycerine, Flavouring, Nicotine Benzoate

Net Contents

2ml

Lower age limit

18 Years