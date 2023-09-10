Care Bears Plush 22Cm Assortment

The Care Bears are a group of bears on a mission of sharing and caring, and what better way for you to join in on the fun than with the Care Bears Plush. 6 LITTLE BESTIES There are 6 Care Bears plush in the assortment, including Cheer Bear, Share Bear, Dare To Care Bear, Love-A-Lot Bear, Dream Bright Bear and Togetherness Bear. ON-THE-GO HUGS These 22cm plush Care Bears are perfect for gift for hugs on the go! FUN COLOURS AND BADGES Each Bear has their own vibrant colours, styles, and magical belly badges that make them unique.