Care Bears Plush 22Cm Assortment

£10.00

£10.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

The Care Bears are a group of bears on a mission of sharing and caring, and what better way for you to join in on the fun than with the Care Bears Plush.6 LITTLE BESTIESThere are 6 Care Bears plush in the assortment, including Cheer Bear, Share Bear, Dare To Care Bear, Love-A-Lot Bear, Dream Bright Bear and Togetherness Bear.ON-THE-GO HUGSThese 22cm plush Care Bears are perfect for gift for hugs on the go!FUN COLOURS AND BADGESEach Bear has their own vibrant colours, styles, and magical belly badges that make them unique.
The Care Bears are on a caring and sharing mission with messages of positivity and inclusivity at the centre if their heartMade with the softest materials, Care Bear's range of colourful plush toys will quickly become your favourite cuddle buddy and companion to do everything with!Each sold separately - each with a unique belly badge. Who will you choose? Cheer Bear, Share Bear, Dare To Care Bear, Love-A-Lot Bear, Dream Bright Bear and Togetherness Bear.

