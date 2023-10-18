Peppa Pig Talking Peppa Plush Toy

1) INCLUDES NON REPLACEABLE BUTTON CELL BATTERIES 2) DO NOT DISPOSE OF BATTERIES IN FIRE. 3) Cleaning Instruction. Do not immerse the toy in water. Wipe toy with damp cloth only. Surface washable only. 4) Battery Recycling Information. Help the environment by disposing of batteries responsibly. The wheelie bin symbol indicates that batteries must not be disposed of in domestic waste as they contain substance which can be damaging to the environment and health. Please remove exhausted batteries from the product and use designated collection pointes or recycling facilities when disposing of batteries. Batteries included are non replaceable. For information on how to remove the non-replaceable batteries in this product for recycling contact our Customer Services at 0161 633 9808. 5) Please remove all packaging attachments before giving this product to a child. Please use discretion if making purchase for children younger than the age recommended on this package. At the end of the useful life of this product do not dispose in normal household waste. Check with your local authority or responsible disposal centre and submit to the collection point for the recovery and recycling of electrical and electronic equipment. Product specifications, colour and contents may vary from those illustrated. IMPORTANT: Please retain packaging and purchase details for future reference as they contain important information.