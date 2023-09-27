THE GOOD SERVANT not-US Fern Britton

From the No.1 bestselling author of Daughters of Cornwall comes an extraordinary tale of family secrets and epic love. Balmoral, 1932 Marion Crawford, an ordinary but determined young woman, is given a chance to work at the big house as governess to two children, Lilibet and Margaret Rose. Windsor Castle, 1936 As dramatic events sweep through the country and change all their lives in an extraordinary way, Marion loyally devotes herself to the family. But when love enters her life, she is faced with an unthinkable choice... Escape this summer with this sweeping love story about family secrets and the heart-breaking decision of choosing between your head and your heart... Reader's love The Good Servant 'Such a tremendous read' 'This latest novel absolutely blew me away' 'This was my first read by Fern Britton but won't be my last!' 'Well-written and researched' 'Being an avid fan of Fern Britton and her Cornish novels I was not sure what to expect from this one BUT it is brilliant' 'Well written, with a riveting storyline and well developed characters that I loved' 'Absolutely loved this' 'I really loved Marian's story and knowing it was based on a true story made it extra special' 'A little different from her other reads, but no less brilliant' 'I was hooked from the beginning'