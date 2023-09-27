THE GOOD SERVANT not-US Fern Britton

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

THE GOOD SERVANT Fern Britton

From the No.1 bestselling author of Daughters of Cornwall comes an extraordinary tale of family secrets and epic love.Balmoral, 1932Marion Crawford, an ordinary but determined young woman, is given a chance to work at the big house as governess to two children, Lilibet and Margaret Rose.Windsor Castle, 1936As dramatic events sweep through the country and change all their lives in an extraordinary way, Marion loyally devotes herself to the family. But when love enters her life, she is faced with an unthinkable choice...Escape this summer with this sweeping love story about family secrets and the heart-breaking decision of choosing between your head and your heart...Reader's love The Good Servant'Such a tremendous read''This latest novel absolutely blew me away''This was my first read by Fern Britton but won't be my last!''Well-written and researched''Being an avid fan of Fern Britton and her Cornish novels I was not sure what to expect from this one BUT it is brilliant''Well written, with a riveting storyline and well developed characters that I loved''Absolutely loved this''I really loved Marian's story and knowing it was based on a true story made it extra special''A little different from her other reads, but no less brilliant''I was hooked from the beginning'
Fern Britton is the highly acclaimed author of eight Sunday Times bestselling novels. Her books, all set in Cornwall, are cherished for their warmth, wit and wisdom, and have won Fern legions of loyal readers. Fern has been a judge for the Costa Book of the Year Award and is a supporter of the Reading Agency, promoting literacy and reading.A hugely popular household name through iconic shows such as This Morning and Fern Britton Meets . . . Fern is also a much sought-after presenter and radio host. She has also turned her hand to theatre and toured with Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's award-winning Calendar Girls.Fern has twin sons and two daughters and lives in Cornwall in a house full of good food, wine, family, friends and gardening books.
