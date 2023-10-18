We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cross Down James Patterson

Cross Down James Patterson

£11.00

£11.00/each

Cross Down James Patterson
SOON TO BE AN ORIGINAL AMAZON PRIME SERIES_______________________________'James Patterson is the gold standard by which all others are judged.' Steve Berry'James Patterson is The Boss. End of.' Ian Rankin'Nobody does it better.' Jeffrey Deaver________________With the country in chaos and corruption on all sides, there's only one person to turn to.When a series of military-style attacks erupt across the United States, Detective John Sampson is called in to investigate. The attacks are untraceable, with patterns too random to decipher, leaving Sampson struggling to find a link amongst the carnage.As Sampson discovers a lead through an ex-military contact, his partner Alex Cross is brutally side-lined, leaving him certain about one thing: he can trust no one.With soldiers called on secret assignments and others mysteriously disappearing, Sampson must revisit his military past if he's to save his country's future.____________Praise for the Alex Cross series'Alex Cross is a legend' Harlan Coben'A character for the ages' Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child'Alex Cross. . . only gets better and better' Lisa Scottoline'No one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent - which is what Jim has, in spades. The Alex Cross series proves it' Lee Child
JAMES PATTERSON is one of the best-known and biggest-selling writers of all time. Among his creations are some of the world's most popular series including Alex Cross, the Women's Murder Club, Michael Bennett and the Private novels. He has written many other number-one bestsellers including collaborations with President Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton, stand-alone thrillers and non-fiction. James has donated millions in grants to independent bookshops and has been the most borrowed adult author in UK libraries for the past fourteen years in a row. He lives in Florida with his family.
