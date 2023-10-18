The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture

'A stunning, emotionally satisfying tale about the art of storytelling. I never wanted the lights to come up. I could not put it down' GRAHAM NORTON 'It's its own universe, complete with a sun, a cast of circling planets, and a limitless number of stars. Its gravity pulls you in and its far reaching, multi-layered, rollicking exuberance holds you in place. I would have been happy to live inside this book forever' ANN PATCHETT A wildly ambitious story of the making of a colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film, and the humble comic book that inspired it all. Spanning 80 years of a changing America and culminating in the opening of the film, we meet a colourful cast of characters including a troubled soldier returning from war, a young boy with an artistic gift, an inspired and eccentric director, a pompous film star on the rise, a tireless production assistant and countless film crew members that together create Hollywood magic. Funny, touching, and wonderfully thought-provoking, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece offers an insider's take on the momentous efforts it takes to make a film. At once a reflection on America's past and present, on the world of show business and the real world we all live in. Praise for Tom Hanks: 'Authentically geniune . . . a Writer with a capital W.' Stephen Fry 'Hanks's prose is impressive . . . fluent, convincing and confident.' The Times 'Tom Hanks is a wise and hilarious writer with an endlessly surprising mind.' Steve Martin