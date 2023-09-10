We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bluey Wooden Puzzle 3Pack With Tray

Get not one … not two … but three puzzles with this special jigsaw bundle made with exciting imagery of the characters from Bluey. This bundle contains a wide variety of wooden puzzle options, all with adorable images of their favourite children’s show — Bluey. You will love the wood tray included with this set, which is perfect for storage. These jigsaws are suitable for all children aged 4 and up. It will present an exciting, but doable challenge that will be fun and help with their learning development. Children will love seeing Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad on these puzzles. Scenes from Bluey and cute graphics straight from the show will have your kids more than excited to complete these puzzles. This bundle is one of many Bluey toys and games and it will make the perfect present for any boy or girl who is obsessed with the show. Stock up now for special occasions, birthdays and more. Experience your favourite animated animal children’s show with this pack of 3 puzzles.
3 PUZZLE BUNDLE: This bundle contains a wide variety of wooden puzzle options, all with adorable images of their favourite children’s show — Bluey. You will love the wood tray included with this set, which is perfect for storage.MADE FOR KIDS: these jigsaws are suitable for all children aged 4 and up. It will present an exciting, but doable challenge that will be fun and help with their learning development.YOUR FAVOURITE CHARACTERS: Children will love seeing Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad on these puzzles. Scenes from Bluey and cute graphics straight from the show will have your kids more than excited to complete these puzzles.

Lower age limit

4 Years

