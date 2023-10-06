Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Side with Spiced Orange & Pomegranate Glaze 748g (Serves 6)

Skin-on salmon tail joint (Salmo salar) with pomegranate and orange zest with spiced orange and pomegranate glaze sachet.

Succulent & Zesty With a sweet and spiced orange and pomegranate glaze Succulent Scottish salmon, hand garnished with orange zest, pomegranate and fresh parsley, finished with a sweet and lightly spiced orange and pomegranate glaze. A perfect addition to your Christmas table. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended. Succulent & Zesty With a sweet and spiced orange and pomegranate glaze

Pack size: 748G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (86%), Spiced Orange and Pomegranate Glaze [Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Pomegranate Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Orange Zest, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Spices, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Pomegranate Seeds, Orange Zest, Parsley.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

748g e

Drained weight

-