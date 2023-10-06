We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Scottish Salmon Side with Spiced Orange & Pomegranate Glaze 748g (Serves 6)

£18.00

£24.06/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
949kJ
227kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
14.1g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 223kcal

Skin-on salmon tail joint (Salmo salar) with pomegranate and orange zest with spiced orange and pomegranate glaze sachet.
Succulent & Zesty With a sweet and spiced orange and pomegranate glaze Succulent Scottish salmon, hand garnished with orange zest, pomegranate and fresh parsley, finished with a sweet and lightly spiced orange and pomegranate glaze. A perfect addition to your Christmas table. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.Succulent & Zesty With a sweet and spiced orange and pomegranate glaze
Pack size: 748G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (86%), Spiced Orange and Pomegranate Glaze [Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Pomegranate Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Orange Zest, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Spices, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Pomegranate Seeds, Orange Zest, Parsley.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

748g e

Drained weight

-

