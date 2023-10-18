Paw Patrol Movie Themed Vehicle Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Team up with your favourite pup for exciting rescue adventures, straight out of the big screen, in their PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie rescue vehicle. This PAW Patrol toy measures 17cm long and stands almost 10cm tall. The super-sleek design, exciting sound effects and synchronised flashing lights make this a fantastic addition to any PAW Patrol fan’s collection (batteries included). Dressed in their PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie uniform, with translucent sections and a cool helmet, clip your pup onto the seat to activate the illumination in multiple areas of the vehicle, and watch their paws light up for even more exciting, super-charged rescues as you roll their rescue vehicle from one mission to another. With PAW Patrol toys, a kid can explore their imagination and develop their motor skills through pretend play as they relive their favourite scenes from the film. For even more fun and exciting PAW Patrol series-inspired missions, collect all of the PAW Patrol film toys, like the awesome Aircraft Carrier HQ, and all of the special-edition PAW Patrol toys for girls and boys, like the Mighty Pups, Aqua Pups and Big Truck Pups toy figures and playsets (each sold separately). Enjoy endless PAWsome adventures with your favourite hero pups with the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie rescue vehicles.

