Paw Patrol Pup Squad Patroller

Get ready to launch and race to your next big rescue mission with the Pup Squad Patroller and a collectible, Mighty Pups Chase, Pup Squad Racer just like you see in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie! Measuring 10 inches long, and 5 inches tall, this pint-sized vehicle playset features an exciting transformation from a PAW Patroller toy truck, into an awesome mobile command center, complete with vehicle launch ramp and toy storage space, for additional Pup Squad race cars (each sold separately)! Tilt the cab roof forward to place the Chase race car into the driver’s seat, before pushing the patroller forward on six real working wheels. Then, when it’s time for a high speed rescue, remove Chase from the Cab, close the roof, the put Chase on top of the cab to engage the transformation, which pops the trailers roof open to convert it into a launch ramp, and lowers the side walls to reveal a staging area and additional vehicle storage space! When playtime is over, fold the ramp and raise the walls to return into truck-mode, so you can pack up your toy car in the patroller, then take them with you anywhere, for exciting action on the go! With PAW Patrol toys, a kid can explore his or her imagination and develop their motor skills through pretend play while reliving their favorite scenes from the movie! For even more fun and exciting PAW Patrol series-inspired missions, expand your world of PAW Patrol by collecting all the Pup Squad Racers and all the PAW Patrol movie toys, like the awesome Aircraft Carrier HQ and the special edition PAW Patrol toys for girls and boys, like the Mighty Pups, Aqua Pups and Big Truck Pups toy figures and playsets (each sold separately)! Enjoy endless PAWsome adventures with your favourite hero pups with the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Pup Squad Patroller!

Lower age limit

3 Years