The Best Days of Our Lives Lucy Diamond

'Deeply moving' Katie Fforde 'Wise and wonderful' Veronica Henry 'Compelling and beautifully written' Sarah Morgan The McKenzies are your average complicated family: knotted together by in-jokes, arguments and a few closely-guarded secrets. Thirty-something sisters Leni and Alice became inseparable following the divorce of their parents, Belinda and Tony, with younger brother Will always trying to keep up. They're not perfect, but they love each other - most of the time, anyway. But then one ordinary summer day, an accident changes the family forever. Questions arise, guilt surfaces and secrets begin to emerge. Scattered by grief and seeking comfort in the unlikeliest of places, can the McKenzies find their way back to each other? Set over the course of one life-changing year, The Best Days of Our Lives is a warm, big-hearted and poignant story, full of hope, heartache and love. SEE WHAT EVERYONE'S SAYING ABOUT THE BEST DAYS OF OUR LIVES 'So real and so romantic' Laura Kemp 'Deeply moving' 5* Reader Review 'This book touched my heart' Sarah Morgan 'So uplifting and comforting' 5* Reader Review 'Poignant, yet uplifting and comforting' My Weekly