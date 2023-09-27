We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
The Best Days of Our Lives Lucy Diamond

The Best Days of Our Lives Lucy Diamond

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

The Best Days of Our Lives Lucy Diamond
'Deeply moving' Katie Fforde'Wise and wonderful' Veronica Henry'Compelling and beautifully written' Sarah MorganThe McKenzies are your average complicated family: knotted together by in-jokes, arguments and a few closely-guarded secrets. Thirty-something sisters Leni and Alice became inseparable following the divorce of their parents, Belinda and Tony, with younger brother Will always trying to keep up. They're not perfect, but they love each other - most of the time, anyway.But then one ordinary summer day, an accident changes the family forever. Questions arise, guilt surfaces and secrets begin to emerge. Scattered by grief and seeking comfort in the unlikeliest of places, can the McKenzies find their way back to each other?Set over the course of one life-changing year, The Best Days of Our Lives is a warm, big-hearted and poignant story, full of hope, heartache and love.SEE WHAT EVERYONE'S SAYING ABOUT THE BEST DAYS OF OUR LIVES'So real and so romantic' Laura Kemp'Deeply moving' 5* Reader Review'This book touched my heart' Sarah Morgan'So uplifting and comforting' 5* Reader Review'Poignant, yet uplifting and comforting' My Weekly
Lucy Diamond grew up in Nottingham and has lived in Leeds, London, Oxford and Brighton. She now lives in Bath with her family. Lucy is the Sunday Times bestselling author of seventeen novels including The Beach Cafe, An Almost Perfect Holiday and Anything Could Happen. The Best Days of Our Lives is her eighteenth novel.
View all Paperback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here