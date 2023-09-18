Warmies Sloth

A safe alternative to a hot water bottle, easy to use, heat in the microwave for 90 seconds. For microwave use only. Warmies® are fully heatable soft toys that can be heated in a microwave to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. This luxuriously soft plush Sloth is gently scented with relaxing lavender and can be reheated time and time again. Warmies® are weighted, warming, scented and super cuddly, making them an ideal gift for all ages!

Conforms to BS8433 and EN71-1/2/3 safety standards.

Can be chilled in the freezer for cooling relief Gently scented with French Lavender

