WARMIES BABY PENGUIN

A safe alternative to a hot water bottle, easy to use, heat in the microwave for 30 seconds. For microwave use only. Warmies® are fully heatable soft toys that can be heated in a microwave to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. This luxuriously soft plush penguin is gently scented with relaxing lavender and can be reheated time and time again. Warmies® are weighted, warming, scented and super cuddly, making them an ideal gift for all ages!

Can be chilled in the freezer for cooling relief Gently scented with French Lavender

Preparation and Usage