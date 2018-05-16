New
Mr Kipling Victoria Sponge Cake Mix 400G
Per slice (65g) as prepared
- Energy
- 974kJ
-
- 233kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.9g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 14.9g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.47g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1499kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla Flavour Sponge Mix
- Nation's Favourite Cake Brand*
- *Mr Kipling is the biggest selling cake brand. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market Data for Great Britain, Ambient Packaged Cake, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 31.12.2022.
- It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home.
- Have you tried Mr Kipling's exceedingly good Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing?
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- Just Add Milk, Oil, Egg, Icing
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before end: See top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need
- 160ml semi-skimmed milk
- 110ml vegetable oil
- 3 medium eggs
- 2 greased and lined 8" (20.5cm) round sandwich cake tins
- Electric hand whisk
- Mr Kipling Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing (optional)
- 3 Easy Steps
- 1 Preheat oven to 170°C/150°C Fan/Gas 3. In a jug, mix the eggs, milk & oil.
- 2 Place the Mr Kipling Victoria Sponge Mix into a bowl. Pour in the egg, milk and oil and gently mix. Then whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and creamy.
- 3 Pour the cake mix evenly between the two prepared sandwich tins and level with a spoon. Bake in the centre of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the sponge comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
- Tray Bakes?
- Make this into a flag traybake by simply adding the cake mixture into a 30cm x 20cm lined tray.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes at 170°C/150°C Fan/Gas 3.
- Once cooled, top with the Mr Kipling Icing and decorate with your favourite fresh fruit!
- Top Tip!
- For an exceedingly special occasion fill with your favourite jam and our Mr Kipling Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing, even top it with fruit and enjoy!
Number of uses
This pack makes a cake with 12 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee:
- We want you to enjoy this product at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- @ visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per slice (65g) as prepared
|Energy
|1499kJ
|974kJ
|-
|358kcal
|233kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|10.9g
|of which Saturates
|2.9g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|45.5g
|29.6g
|of which Sugars
|22.9g
|14.9g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.8g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.72g
|0.47g
|This pack makes a cake with 12 portions
|-
|-
