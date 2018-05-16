Mr Kipling Vanilla Buttercream Icing 400G

Per 1/12th pot (33g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1792kJ
Product Description
- Vanilla Flavour Icing
- It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home. Why not try an exceedingly good Mr Kipling sponge mix. Make up as instructed, bake, allow to cool and decorate with Mr Kipling Icing. Enjoy!
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Buttermilk Powder, Salt, Skimmed Milk Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings (contain Milk), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Cereal containing Gluten (Wheat), Egg, Nuts and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. In cooler temperatures leave at room temperature for 2 hours and stir before use. For best before end see base.
Preparation and Usage
- This tub contains enough icing to fill and cover an 8" cake or top 12 cupcakes
- For perfect icing: Stir the icing vigorously before use.
- Place icing into a piping bag or use a warm pallet knife to spread the icing onto your cake or cupcakes.
- To firm up, chill in the fridge.
Number of uses
This pot contains approximately 12 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Cap. Recycle Lid. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee: We want you to enjoy this product at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/12th pot (33g)
|Energy
|1792kJ
|597kJ
|-
|425kcal
|142kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|4.2g
|of which Saturates
|6.9g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|76.8g
|25.6g
|of which Sugars
|75.0g
|25.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.19g
|This pot contains approximately 12 portions
|-
|-
