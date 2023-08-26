We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

blu bar Strawberry Ice Disposable Vape 20mg/ml
blu bar Strawberry Ice Disposable Vape 20mg/ml

blu bar Strawberry Ice Disposable Vape 20mg/ml

4.6(35)
£5.99

£5.99/each

blu bar S/berry Ice Disposable Vape 20mg/ml
A fruity and fresh strawberry taste - discover our strawberry ice disposable vape.
Pocket size, pre-filled and pre-charged, blu bar is ready to come with you on every adventure. Whatever your tastebuds are saying, we have a flavour to suit you.
blu product disposal - for our complimentary take back service visit blu.com/en-GB/blu-product-disposal
Convenient and easy to use, this pocket-sized device delivers a satisfying vape experienceGet 600 puffs per bar (based on average usage data with one second puffs)

Ingredients

Our flavours are made with the following ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Glycerine, Flavouring, Nicotine Benzoate

Net Contents

2ml

Lower age limit

18 Years

