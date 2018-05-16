Mr Kipling Classic Scone Mix 350G

Per scone (48g) as prepared
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1479kJ
Product Description
- Scone Mix
- Debate
- Which way round is the 'correct' way to eat a scone?
- Devon = cream then jam
- Cornwall = jam then cream
- Which team are you?
- Nation's Favourite Cake Brand*
- *Mr Kipling is the biggest selling cake brand. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market Data for Great Britain, Ambient Packaged Cake, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 31.12.2022.
- It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home.
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- Just Add Milk, Egg, Filling
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Butter Powder (5%) (Dried Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphates)), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before end: See top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need
- 125ml semi-skimmed milk
- 1 medium egg
- Mixing bowl
- Rolling pin
- 6cm round cutter
- Lined baking tray
- A little extra flour for rolling
- To Make 10 Scones
- 1 Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6. In a jug, mix the egg & milk.
- 2 Place the Mr Kipling Scone Mix into a bowl, pour in most of the egg & milk, leaving a little to glaze the tops. Stir the mix using a spoon to form a soft dough.
- 3 On a floured work surface, gently knead the mix a few times to form a smooth dough, do not over knead. Roll out to a thickness of 2cm and cut out the scones, re-rolling the trimmings to use up the dough.
- 4 Place the scones onto the lined baking tray and glaze with the remaining egg & milk. Bake in the centre of the oven for 10 to 15 minutes until golden. Cool on a wire rack.
- Top Tip!
- For true indulgence fill with your favourite jam and clotted cream.
Number of uses
This pack makes approximately 10 scones (using a 6cm cutter)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee:
- We want you to enjoy this product at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- @ visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per scone (48g) as prepared
|Energy
|1479kJ
|710kJ
|-
|352kcal
|169kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|5.7g
|of which Saturates
|7.1g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|53.2g
|25.5g
|of which Sugars
|14.2g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.0g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.61g
|0.29g
|-
|-
