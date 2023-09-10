We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

CMJ RC CARS 1:24 Road Rebels Assortment

CMJ RC CARS 1:24 Road Rebels Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

CMJ RC CARS 1:24 Road Rebels Assortment
20 Metre range to operate at distance! Speedy sports car with top speed up to 10MPH! Fantastic detail, crash resistant materialMulti Direction Driving with simple to use controls! From young to old everyone can get to grips and race this supercarIntroducing Remote Control 2.4 Ghz Green Machine from Road Rebels - racing series of CMJ RC Cars. This 1:24 scale fantastic detailed model comes with four way function remote control. The car requires 5 AA Batteries- 2 for the controller and 3 for the vehicle. It works at distance to 20 metre range. Operating on 2.4Ghz you can race 10 or more cars from the CMJ RC Cars series against each other with no interference. The sportcar can speed up to 10MPH. Hours of fun for car lovers young and old! Suitable for ages 6 plus.
2.4GHZ allows you to race 10 or more cars against each other. Race your friends and family!

Lower age limit

3 Years

