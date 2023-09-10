X-Shot Excel Fury 4 2 Pack

Take out the competition in half the time with the X-Shot Excel Double Fury 4 Combo Pack! The Fury 4 comes ready to fire with a rotating 4 dart barrel so you never miss a moment to strike. Use the easy priming mechanism to auto-roll the barrel for epic firing speeds. Feel the fury and shoot each dart up to 27m / 90 feet away! Unleash unbeatable firing speeds with the Fury 4.

Rotating 4 Dart Barrel: Fire 4 darts in seconds with the rotating 4 dart barrel Firing Power: The X-Shot Excel Fury 4 can hit targets from 27m / 90 feet away Dart Capacity: The X-Shot Excel Fury 4 has a 4 dart capacity so your locked and loaded for battle

Lower age limit

3 Years