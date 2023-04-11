We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Reese's Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate Crowns 220G

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate (60%) with Peanut Butter Crème Center (40%)
  • Foil wrapped milk chocolate miniatures
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar*, Peanuts, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beets and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Celery, Nuts, Sesame and Sulphites. For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (13°C -18°C) and consume before the date given.For best before see top of bag

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Pouch. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • United States of America.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g contains
Energy2221kJ
-531kcal
Fat28.2g
of which saturates11.5g
Carbohydrate59.7g
of which sugars54.8g
Protein9.5g
Salt0.66g
