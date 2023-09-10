Adopt Me 2 Figure Pack Assortment

Meet Dr. Heart and Ginger Cat - your new friends from the popular online game, Adopt Me! Dr. Heart helps sick animals at the hospital. With the Dr. Heart and Ginger Cat Friends Pack, you can play with Ginger Cat and help them feel better. Use the stethoscope to listen to their heartbeat or take them for a walk in the stroller to get some fresh air. You can even give Ginger Cat the golden apple to cure their sickness! As a bonus, the Friends Pack includes an exclusive Virtual Item Code and a scratch-and-reveal game code task board, just like in the game. So, add Dr. Heart and Ginger Cat to your Adopt Me collection today!