Adopt Me 2 Figure Pack Assortment

Adopt Me 2 Figure Pack Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Adopt Me 2 Figure Pack Assortment
Meet Dr. Heart and Ginger Cat - your new friends from the popular online game, Adopt Me! Dr. Heart helps sick animals at the hospital. With the Dr. Heart and Ginger Cat Friends Pack, you can play with Ginger Cat and help them feel better. Use the stethoscope to listen to their heartbeat or take them for a walk in the stroller to get some fresh air. You can even give Ginger Cat the golden apple to cure their sickness! As a bonus, the Friends Pack includes an exclusive Virtual Item Code and a scratch-and-reveal game code task board, just like in the game. So, add Dr. Heart and Ginger Cat to your Adopt Me collection today!
FRIENDS 2 PACK Help Dr. Heart with the tasks of caring for, healing, and taking Ginger Cat for strolls.CREATE YOUR OWN Figure pieces are removable and interchangeable throughout the line; mix and match.EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL CODE Redeem your Adopt Me Virtual Item Code; one code per pack .TASK BOARD To see your tasks scratch off the three listed on the board, just like in the gameMORE TO COLLECT Expand your Adopt Me collection with Mystery Pets, Plush, Playsets, Friend Packs, and more.

