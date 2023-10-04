We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Disney Princess fizzer set 5 x 40g

Disney Princess fizzer set 5 x 40g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£4.00/100g

Disney Princess Fizzer Set 5 x 40g Visit the Disney website at www.Disney.com
Add some magic to your tub with these beautiful bath fizzers. With 5 different magical designs to choose from, your bathtime is sure to be filled with fun!
©Disney.
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Clock Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Sulfate, PEG-4000, PEG-400, Aqua, Parfum, CI 42090, Rose Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-400, Parfum, CI 19140, Lamp Fizzer: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Parfum, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 42090, Shell Fizzer: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Parfum, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 42090, CI 45410, Flower Fizzer: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Carbonate, PEG-400, Parfum, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 14700

Net Contents

5 x 50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Drop 1 x bath fizzer into the bath to create a sweet smelling bath timeRemove all packaging from fizzer before use.Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here