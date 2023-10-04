PEPPA PIG SLEEP TIGHT SLEEPOVER SET

Prepare your little one at bed time for a peaceful sleep, with this Peppa Pig Sleep Tight Sleepover Set!

Peppa Pig created by Mark Baker and Neville Astley.

Peppa Pig and all related trademarks and characters TM & © 2003 Astley Baker Davies Ltd and/or Entertainment One UK Limited. Hasbro and all related logos and trademarks TM & © 2023 Hasbro. All rights reserved. Used with Permission.

Ingredients

Bath Fizzer: Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, PEG-8, Parfum, Benzophenone-4, Aqua, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 19140, Shampoo: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Bubble Bath: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 17200, CI 42090

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Start to run a nice warm bath for your little treasure. Pour a desired amount of the bubble bath into water and watch the bubbles begin! Add the fizzer to the water and watch the water change colour. Massage shampoo gently into the scalp and rinse away with warm water. Clean teeth in soft circular motions. Once ready for bed, pop the sleep mask around your child's head...all ready for a peaceful nights sleep! Please retain for future reference.

Lower age limit

3 Years