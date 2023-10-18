We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Nintendo Super Mario Kart Racers Assortment

Nintendo Super Mario Kart Racers Assortment

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£6.00/each

Nintendo Super Mario Kart Racers Assortment
Nintendo launched its first console, the Nintendo Entertainment System™, in North America in 1985 and with it, introduced the popular Super Mario Bros.™ franchise. Mario™ has since gone on to star in many gaming adventures, becoming the pop-culture icon he is today. Along with his friends Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and Toad, this classic video game hero has an enduring appeal for fans of all ages!
The Nintendo Mario Kart Racers allow you to recreate your own Mario Kart race anywhere you want! With the push-to-play action, kids will love racing around with the top characters on some of the most iconic karts from the Mario Kart franchise. Collect and play with your favorite Mario Kart Racers today!
Authentic Mario Kart VehiclesComes with Mario Kart Racer •Push-to-play action•Luigi, Yoshi, and Shy Guy Karts also available (each sold separately). Suggested for ages 3+

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Toy Cars & Vehicles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here