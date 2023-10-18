Nintendo Super Mario Kart Racers Assortment

Nintendo launched its first console, the Nintendo Entertainment System™, in North America in 1985 and with it, introduced the popular Super Mario Bros.™ franchise. Mario™ has since gone on to star in many gaming adventures, becoming the pop-culture icon he is today. Along with his friends Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and Toad, this classic video game hero has an enduring appeal for fans of all ages!

The Nintendo Mario Kart Racers allow you to recreate your own Mario Kart race anywhere you want! With the push-to-play action, kids will love racing around with the top characters on some of the most iconic karts from the Mario Kart franchise. Collect and play with your favorite Mario Kart Racers today!

Authentic Mario Kart Vehicles Comes with Mario Kart Racer •Push-to-play action •Luigi, Yoshi, and Shy Guy Karts also available (each sold separately). Suggested for ages 3+

Lower age limit

3 Years