Mr Kipling Chocolate Cupcake Mix 270G

Per cupcake (43g) as prepared
- Energy
- 657kJ
-
- 157kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.5g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.4g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.3g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
medium
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ/365kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate Cupcake Mix.
- Nation's Favourite Cake Brand*
- *Mr Kipling is the biggest selling cake brand. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market Data for Great Britain, Ambient Packaged Cake, 52 weeks up to and including w/e 31.12.2022.
- It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home.
- Have you tried Mr Kipling's exceedingly good Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing?
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly Good Cakes
- Just Add Milk, Oil, Eggs, Icing, Cupcake Cases
- 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Maize Starch, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Modified Tapioca Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor best before end: See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need
- 2 medium eggs
- 110ml semi-skimmed milk
- 75ml vegetable oil
- 12 cup muffin tray
- Cupcake cases
- Electric hand whisk
- 3 Easy Steps
- 1 Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas 4. in a jug, mix the eggs, milk & oil.
- 2 Place the Mr Kipling cupcake mix into a bowl, pour in the egg, milk and oil and gently mix. Whisk for 1 minute until smooth and creamy, do not over mix.
- 3 Spoon the cake mix evenly between 12 cupcake cases. Bake in the centre of the oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the sponge comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
- Top Tip!
- Top with Mr Kipling icing for the most amazing results.
Number of uses
This pack makes 12 un-iced cupcakes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee:
- We want you to enjoy this product at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- @ visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per cupcake (43g) as prepared
|Energy
|1529kJ/365kcal
|657kJ/157kcal
|Fat
|17.5g
|7.5g
|(of which Saturates
|3.2g
|1.4g)
|Carbohydrate
|44.6g
|19.2g
|(of which Sugars
|24.0g
|10.3g)
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.3g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.34g
|This pack makes 12 un-iced cupcakes
|-
|-
