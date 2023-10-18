Cry Babies Jumpy Monsters

Discover the new Jumpy Monsters characters from Cry Babies Magic Tears! Now you can choose your favourite character from Planet Tear, dress them in their adorable monster silicone outfit and make them jump! There are 6 characters to collect: Boo, Fuzz, Jojo, Momo, Nunu and Zippy. Each character comes with 6 surprises to discover: A dummy, a baby bottle, a silicone suit, a silicone hood, a personalised jumpy scooter and a personalised steering wheel for the scooter. Also, some capsules contain an extra special accessory... will you find it? All characters come with a new figure with more articulations than ever before! But there's more...give the characters water with the magical baby bottle, squeeze their tummy, and they will cry coloured slime! Little ones will have heaps of fun playing with their new adorable Jumpy Monsters!