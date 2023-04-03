Tesco Finest Bbq Loaded Wings 700G
1/5 of a pack
- Energy
- 760kJ
-
- 182kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.4g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.4g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.43g
- 7%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 185kcal
Product Description
- Single joint chicken wings coated in a smoky rub, topped with a maple barbecue sprinkle, with a maple barbecue sauce sachet.
- Chicken wings with a maple and bacon flavour BBQ glaze and finished with a BBQ crunch topper
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wing (85%), Maple and Barbecue Sauce [Water, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Maple Syrup, Molasses Spirit, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Flavourings, Garlic Purée, Smoked Water, Chilli Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Pea Flour, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Red Pepper, Garlic Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Black Pepper, Salt, Parsley, Citric Acid, Ginger Powder, Paprika Extract, Flavourings, Pimento Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Nutmeg, Sunflower Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C /Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side. After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly. Decant wings onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and drizzle contents of sachet evenly over chicken. Return to the oven for 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (98g**)
|Energy
|776kJ / 185kcal
|760kJ / 182kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|8.6g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Protein
|14.1g
|13.9g
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.43g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 490g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
