Charlie Bigham's Tarka Dhal 400G

Charlie Bigham's Tarka Dhal 400G

£4.00

£10.00/kg

Vegetarian

Lentils & spinach in our lightly spiced coconut sauce, topped with roasted sweet potato.To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.comOver twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.comCharlieWe're striving for a greener planet.Find out more: www.bighams.com/environmentDesign: BIGFISH.CO.UK
Oven Cook in 20 MinsChilli rating - 1Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Lentils (53%) (Water, Red Split Lentils), Sweet Potatoes (13%), Butter (Milk), Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, Coconut, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Honey, Lemon Juice, Red Chillies, Ground Coriander, Parsley, Red Pepper Flakes, Ground Cumin, Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves, Mustard Seeds, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cinnamon, Sunflower Oil, Colour: Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Ground Dill, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

