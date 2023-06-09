We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Pots & Co Choco Latte Ganache 4X45g

Pots & Co Choco Latte Ganache 4X45g

4(3)
Write a review

£3.50

£1.94/100g

Vegan

Pots & Co Choco Latte Ganache 4x45g
Handmade with sustainably crafted, 'Fino de Aroma' cocoa; only the top 8% of cocoa in the world can carry this badge!
Delightfully delicious80 calories per potThe finest handmade chocolate ganache with roasted coffeeWorld's finest cocoaSustainably crafted 61% cocoaHandcrafted in small batchesNothing artificialVegan friendly
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Water, 61% Cocoa Colombian Chocolate (18.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Vanilla Extract], Silken Tofu [Water, Soybeans, Acidity Regulator: Gluconolactone; Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride], Caramel [Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water], Chicory Root Fibre, Gluten Free Oats, Roasted Blanched Almond Paste, Rice Starch, Cocoa Powder, Coffee, Cornish Sea Salt, Gelling Agent: Satiagel, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 45g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve chilled

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here