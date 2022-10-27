We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Real Littles Backpack Plushy Pets

Real Littles Backpacks look like Plushies this season! These cute, colorful and soft Plushie Pet Backpacks are filled with real mini collectible surprises! Unzip your Backpack to reveal 4 cute stationery surprises! These tiny toy school supplies have been made mini, but they all really work! Find a tiny notebook, little pencil, stickers and more! There are 6 Real Littles Plushies Backpacks to collect: Bunny, Cat, Hamster, Llama, Panda, Unipup! Each Micro pack Backpack has a Clip so kids can hang them onto their bag or jeans! There are so many mini stationery surprises to find! Kids will have so much fun collecting them all as well as swapping and sharing them with their friends to create the ultimate micro stationery collection! Real Littles are "Things You Love Made Micro"!Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.
Real Littles Plushie Pets Backpacks - Cute, tiny Backpacks that really work!Real Littles Plushie Pet Backpacks are filled with REAL mini collectible surprises!Find 4 stationery surprises inside the Backpack that really work!There are 6 mini Backpacks in different colors and finishes to collect: Bunny, Cat, Hamster, Llama, Panda, Unipup!Kids can use the clip to attach to their school bag or jeans!

Lower age limit

6 Years

