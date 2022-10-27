Real Littles Backpack Plushy Pets

Real Littles Backpacks look like Plushies this season! These cute, colorful and soft Plushie Pet Backpacks are filled with real mini collectible surprises! Unzip your Backpack to reveal 4 cute stationery surprises! These tiny toy school supplies have been made mini, but they all really work! Find a tiny notebook, little pencil, stickers and more! There are 6 Real Littles Plushies Backpacks to collect: Bunny, Cat, Hamster, Llama, Panda, Unipup! Each Micro pack Backpack has a Clip so kids can hang them onto their bag or jeans! There are so many mini stationery surprises to find! Kids will have so much fun collecting them all as well as swapping and sharing them with their friends to create the ultimate micro stationery collection! Real Littles are "Things You Love Made Micro"! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.

Lower age limit

6 Years