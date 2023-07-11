Spinmaster Bitzee

Experience a world of digital pets in the palm of your hand. Introducing Bitzee: the digital pet you can touch and feel. Bitzee interactive pets respond to swipes, tilts, shakes and touch with sounds and reactions. Each Bitzee starts as a baby. Like real pets, Bitzee virtual pets need love and care to grow. The more you play, the more pets you’ll get. Feed them, play with them, rock them to sleep, clean up after them and give them love. Watch them grow from baby, to adult, to Super Bitzee. Unlock each Super Bitzee pet and discover unique outfits and games, then use the treat to attract your next virtual animal. Collect 15 Bitzee pets in your case and show off your collection to friends anywhere. Includes 3 AA batteries. Bitzee toys for boys and girls are perfect for kids who enjoy animation, kids’ electronics, surprise toys, animal toys, fidget toys and STEM toys. Even adults will be mesmerised by Bitzee’s screen-free innovative twist on ’90s toys and games from their childhood. Bitzee interactive pet toys for kids are great birthday gifts, special occasion gifts or gifts for girls and boys for any occasion. Break out of the box with Bitzee.

Lower age limit

5 Years