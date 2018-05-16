New
Better Naked Plant Perfect Bolognese 392G
Each cooked serving (151g) provides:
- Energy
- 1074kJ
-
- 258kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.9g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.3g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.66g
- 28%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 711kJ
Product Description
- Seeded Mince Made with a Blend of Oyster Mushrooms, Lentils, Quinoa and Pumpkin Seeds. Includes a Umami Mediterranean Paste and a Veg Rich Tomato Sauce.
- In partnership with Belazu
- Hungry for a Better World
- To find out more about Better Naked visit: betternaked.com
- Plant-based mince made with pulses, grains and seeds, matched with our unique chef-inspired paste and sauce for a bolognese loaded with flavour.
- At Naked®, we're driven by doing better. With a delicious blend of oyster mushrooms, lentils, quinoa and pumpkin seeds we've created a plant-based mince that is better for you and for the planet. Matched with our unique chef-inspired paste and sauce you can create a bolognese loaded with flavour. Food is better Naked. Because if we change the way we eat, we can do some good in the world.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C001775, www.fsc.org
- A flavour revolution
- Rich and savoury
- Just Add Pasta
- Pack size: 392G
- Source of protein and fibre
- Low in sat fat
Information
Ingredients
Seeded Mince (40%) (White Mushroom, Lentils, Oyster Mushrooms, Pea Protein, Quinoa, Red Onion, Red Peppers, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot, Pea Fibre, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin), Tomato Sauce (48%) (Tomato, Water, Onion, Carrot, Leek, Smoked Tomato Paste, Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Roasted Mushroom, Smoked Tomato Paste, Sugar, Salt Replacer (Maltodextrin, Yeast Powder, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Powder, Flavouring), Salt, Garlic Puree, Red Chilli Puree, Black Pepper, Herbs (Basil, Rosemary, Oregano, Ground Bay Leaf, Thyme), Sundried Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Mushroom Concentrate, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dried Mushroom, Mushroom Powder, Vegetable Juice Concentrates (Carrot, Onion, Leek), Dried Potato, White Pepper), Mediterranean Style Paste (10%) (Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Red Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Red Miso (Water, Soya, Rice, Salt), Water, Sundried Tomato, Tomato Paste, Salt, Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Leek, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato), Garlic Puree, Balsamic Vinegar, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Flavouring, White Wine Vinegar, Dried Garlic, Herbs (Basil, Rosemary, Thyme, Bay Leaves, Oregano), Dried Potato, Yeast Extract, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Dried Porcini Mushroom, Lemon Juice, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder)
Allergy Information
- Allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date see front of packKeep refrigerated 0-5°C. Suitable for freezing Freeze by use by date shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a fridge before cooking and use immediately. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Before cooking remove all packaging
13-14 mins
Preheat a small amount of oil in a frying pan.
Fry mince over a medium heat for 6-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add paste and cook for a further 2 minutes. Add sauce and cook for a final 5 minutes. Serve immediately.
Do not reheat. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Made by:
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
- 2 Ely Place,
Return to
- Finnebrogue Artisan,
- Down Business Park,
- Downpatrick,
- BT30 9UP.
- 2 Ely Place,
- St Peter's,
- Dublin,
- D02 FR5.
Net Contents
392g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Cooked bolognese per 100g
|Energy
|711kJ
|-
|171kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|of which sugars
|3.5g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|Protein
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.10g
