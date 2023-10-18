Adopt Me 8Inch Collector Plush Assortment

Bring to life the highly desirable and sought-after pets from the #1 game, Adopt Me! Which of the six Series 1 Collector Plush will you adopt? Series 1 includes the Kitsune, Unicorn, Dog, Cow, Bee, and Octopus. You will be able to adopt, love, and cuddle your very own ultra-soft Adopt Me pet. Every plush pet is modeled after their appearance in the game. As a bonus, every plush pet includes an exclusive Virtual Item Code! These 8” collectible plush pets range in rarity from common to legendary and are perfect for playing, cuddling, and displaying. Collect them all!