We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Adopt Me 8Inch Collector Plush Assortment

Adopt Me 8Inch Collector Plush Assortment

No ratings yet
Write a review

£14.00

£14.00/each

Adopt Me 8Inch Collector Plush Assortment
Bring to life the highly desirable and sought-after pets from the #1 game, Adopt Me! Which of the six Series 1 Collector Plush will you adopt? Series 1 includes the Kitsune, Unicorn, Dog, Cow, Bee, and Octopus. You will be able to adopt, love, and cuddle your very own ultra-soft Adopt Me pet. Every plush pet is modeled after their appearance in the game. As a bonus, every plush pet includes an exclusive Virtual Item Code! These 8” collectible plush pets range in rarity from common to legendary and are perfect for playing, cuddling, and displaying. Collect them all!
ADOPT ME! PLUSH Each 8-inch plush is super adorable and ready to be adopted, cuddled, and lovedEXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL CODE Redeem your Adopt Me UGC virtual item code; 6 totalAUTHENTIC DETAILS Each Adopt Me plush pet is modeled after their appearance in the gameULTRASOFT Every plush is made with high-quality materials making it ultra-soft and squeezableCOLLECT THEM ALL Series 1 features 6 plush pets that are brand new and perfect for collecting

View all Soft Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here