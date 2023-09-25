Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Mini Playset

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise takes caring for your pet to a whole new level and now it's available in a mini format for everyone to be amazed! This Mama Surprise Mini comes as a Lil' Bunny. She is going to be a Mama… But when? Feed Mama with the celery and her eyes will close. Then place her on top of the paper straw in the mini hutch and close the door. Fill the water bottle and watch as the water disappears! She's ready to magically have 2, 3 or 4 babies. You’ll be so surprised at who arrives! When will they arrive? There are up to 4 adorable baby bunnies to discover with sweet little unique poses! They even come with surprise accessories for the babies to wear - a bow or a bib so kids can dress their babies up. Also included is a birth certificate to fill out. This magical experience is repeatable, so that kids can go through the surprise and delight of caring for Mama and discovering her babies, again and again.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise takes caring for your pet to a whole new level and now it's available in a mini format for everyone to be amazed! Mama Surprise Minis comes as a Lil' Bunny. They are going to be a Mama… But when? Mama Surprise teaches children to care and nurture for their pet! Care for Mama, and mama magically has 2, 3 or 4 babies! When will they arrive? There are up to 4 adorable babies to discover with adorable little unique poses! Experience the surprise and delight of caring for Mama and discovering her babies, again and again.

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is now available in a mini format for everyone to be amazed! This Mama Surprise Mini is a Lil' Bunny. She is going to be a Mama… But when? Feed, love and give water to your Mama Bunny and wait to see how many babies she has! How many babies will arrive? 2, 3 or 4? Each baby comes with a unique birthmark and an adorable pose - which babies will you find? Dress the babies up with the included bow and bib accessories!

Lower age limit

5 Years