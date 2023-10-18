Lego Marvel 76253 Guardians Headquarters

This LEGO Marvel buildable toy features the Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters for kids to recreate action from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

Includes 2 iconic characters; Groot and Star-Lord LEGO Marvel minifigures with their tools and weapons for kids to relive scenes from the movie

The LEGO Marvel set comes with tools and accessories inside the base, and a table where the Marvel super heroes can plan their next mission

Kids can change the setup of this Marvel building toy, interact with the super heroes to recreate favourite moments or play out their own adventure

A perfect Marvel gift idea for fans of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, a toy to celebrate a special day or any time treat for kids aged 7+Put action from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 into the hands of kids aged 7 and over with LEGO Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters (76253) building toy set. it’s the perfect place to plan the next Super Hero adventure!

Marvel film fans will recognise this Super Hero base from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Inside are tools, technology and a table around which Groot and Star-Lord LEGO Marvel minifigures plan their next exciting mission. For added digital fun, kids can download the LEGO Builder app and step into a creative world where they can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their building progress.

The extensive range of LEGO Marvel sets is designed to deliver endless imaginative build-and-play possibilities. This Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 building toy makes a great birthday gift idea for kids aged 7+ years old and all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This versatile build-and-play toy measures over 6 cm (2 in.) high, 13 cm (5 in.) wide and 5 cm (1 in.) deep.

Contains 67 Pieces.