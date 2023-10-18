Baby Born Mini Dolls assortment

Play together everyday with the BABY born Minis!

Perfect for Mini adventures, these cute and compact 6.5-7cm dolls can fit into any bag or pocket, ready for play with your little explorer!

Meet the adorable babies with their clip on animal friends and magical colour changing or metallic effects or join their colourful Sisters or Brothers with interchangeable headwear accessories that can be mixed and matched.

BABY born Mini dolls – Collect them all! Moveable heads, arms and legs for realistic play.

Each 6.5cm BABY born Minis baby doll includes a clip on animal friend, a colour change or metallic effect, a collector’s poster and a sticker sheet

Each 7cm BABY born Minis Brother or Sister doll includes a stylish accessory, a collector’s poster and a sticker sheet

Perfect for building little imaginations or expanding with our quality BABY born Minis playsets (sold separately).

Mini adventurers with BIG personalities! Suitable for children aged 3+. Comes in 100% plastic free pack