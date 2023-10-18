We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Baby Born Mini Dolls assortment
image 1 of Baby Born Mini Dolls assortmentimage 2 of Baby Born Mini Dolls assortmentimage 3 of Baby Born Mini Dolls assortmentimage 4 of Baby Born Mini Dolls assortmentimage 5 of Baby Born Mini Dolls assortment

Baby Born Mini Dolls assortment

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£6.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Baby Born Mini Dolls assortment
Play together everyday with the BABY born Minis!Perfect for Mini adventures, these cute and compact 6.5-7cm dolls can fit into any bag or pocket, ready for play with your little explorer!Meet the adorable babies with their clip on animal friends and magical colour changing or metallic effects or join their colourful Sisters or Brothers with interchangeable headwear accessories that can be mixed and matched.BABY born Mini dolls – Collect them all! Moveable heads, arms and legs for realistic play.Each 6.5cm BABY born Minis baby doll includes a clip on animal friend, a colour change or metallic effect, a collector’s poster and a sticker sheetEach 7cm BABY born Minis Brother or Sister doll includes a stylish accessory, a collector’s poster and a sticker sheetPerfect for building little imaginations or expanding with our quality BABY born Minis playsets (sold separately).Mini adventurers with BIG personalities! Suitable for children aged 3+. Comes in 100% plastic free pack
6.5cm BABY born Minis baby doll includes a clip on animal friend, a colour change or metallic effect, a collector’s poster and a sticker sheet7cm BABY born Minis Brother or Sister doll includes a stylish accessory, a collector’s poster and a sticker sheet

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here