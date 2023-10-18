Sparkle Girlz Little Friends Collection 6 Pack

Unbox 6 beautiful besties: This set incudes 6 different Sparkle Girlz to love, each one either a unicorn or a princess! Sparkly outfits: Each of the Sparkle Girlz dolls come with a unique outfit, that is removable and interchangeable! Unbox 6 of the cutest Sparkle friends, each with their own unique outfit! Swap their outfits around and brush and style their hair! Their arms & legs move too, so they are always ready for an adventure! There are unicorns and princesses to collect. Get ready for some sparkle magic!

Long soft hair: These Sparkle Girlz dolls have long, soft hair to play with and style!

Lower age limit

3 Years