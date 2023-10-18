We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Zuru Sparkle Girlz With Speedster

Zuru Sparkle Girlz With Speedster

No ratings yet
Write a review

£18.00

£18.00/each

Zuru Sparkle Girlz With Speedster
Oh-so-cute Convertible: This super sweet sparkly coupe will be the envy around town! Strap in to hit the road!Functioning Features: This styley car comes complete with 2 working seatbelts and turning tires fit for adventure!Take your doll on a sparkly, styley adventure with the Sparkle Girlz Convertible Doll by ZURU! Race away in this sporty, chic convertible in perfectly pink Sparkle Girlz style! This car has turning wheels, tricked out tires and fashion forward interior so you can be looking on point wherever you go! With 2 seats there is room for a friend, simply strap on the working safety belt and hit the road. This cutesy convertible comes complete with one Sparkle Girl doll, dressed in an adorable outfit ready for a drive around town! Explore the magical world of Sparkle Girlz with your new convertible and sparkle every day at amazing value!
Sparkle Girlz Doll: This crazy convertible comes complete with your own Sparkle Girlz Doll!

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here