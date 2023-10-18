Zuru Sparkle Girlz With Speedster

Oh-so-cute Convertible: This super sweet sparkly coupe will be the envy around town! Strap in to hit the road! Functioning Features: This styley car comes complete with 2 working seatbelts and turning tires fit for adventure! Take your doll on a sparkly, styley adventure with the Sparkle Girlz Convertible Doll by ZURU! Race away in this sporty, chic convertible in perfectly pink Sparkle Girlz style! This car has turning wheels, tricked out tires and fashion forward interior so you can be looking on point wherever you go! With 2 seats there is room for a friend, simply strap on the working safety belt and hit the road. This cutesy convertible comes complete with one Sparkle Girl doll, dressed in an adorable outfit ready for a drive around town! Explore the magical world of Sparkle Girlz with your new convertible and sparkle every day at amazing value!

Sparkle Girlz Doll: This crazy convertible comes complete with your own Sparkle Girlz Doll!

Lower age limit

3 Years